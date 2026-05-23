Trump meets with national security team as he considers launching new Iran strikes

Washington DC - President Donald Trump reportedly met with key members of his national security team to discuss his war with Iran as he considers launching new strikes on the country.

President Donald Trump reportedly met with his national security team on Friday as he considers launching new strikes against Iran. © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

According to Axios, two officials claimed the president met with his team on Friday morning.

The meeting was attended by a number of administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Per the report, the president was briefed on the status of ongoing negotiations, and the group then discussed the possibility that the talks might fall through again.

A few hours after the meeting, the White House made changes to the president's weekend schedule, abruptly canceling a planned trip to his Bedminster Golf Club.

In a Truth Social post shared after 1 PM, Trump announced that he would stay in Washington DC due to "circumstances pertaining to government."

Trump's meeting came as Field Marshal Asim Munir, who serves as head of the Pakistani military, traveled to Tehran.

There, he is scheduled to meet with General Ahmad Vahidi – commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – on Saturday in an effort to prevent a resumption of the war.