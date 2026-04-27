Trump mulls next steps in Iran war with top security officials amid deadlocked talks

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will reportedly hold talks on the Iran war on Monday with his top security advisors as peace negotiations seemed to reach an impasse.

President Donald Trump is reportedly set to meet his top security advisors to discuss the next steps in the ongoing Iran war. © Collage: IMAGO / Zoonar & JIM WATSON / AFP

Tehran's top diplomat blamed Washington on Monday for the failure of talks in Pakistan this month – the first and only round of negotiations in a bid to strike a deal to end the an unprovoked war started by the US and Israel that has engulfed the Middle East and strangled the global economy.

Axios reported that Trump was expected to hold a meeting with his top national security and foreign policy team on Monday to discuss the next steps.

ABC News quoted two unidentified US officials as saying that Trump would meet with his key security advisors on Iran, adding that a new deal proposed by Iran to resolve the conflict fell short of US red lines.

That deal centered on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending a US naval blockade of Iranian ports, with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage, Axios reported.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to Islamabad had fanned hopes for fresh negotiations at the weekend, until Trump scrapped a planned trip by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.