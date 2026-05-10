Trump mulls sending US delegation to Moscow in effort to end Ukraine war

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday considered the idea of sending a US delegation to Moscow to speed up negotiations to end the war in Ukraine .

President Donald Trump floated the idea of sending a US delegation directly to Moscow to speed up negotiations on an end to the war in Ukraine. © AFP/Mandel Ngan

During a press gaggle outside the White House on Friday, Trump was asked whether he'd be willing to send a US delegation directly to Moscow to broker an end to the war.

"Well I would do it if I thought it would help – I'd do it, I'd love to see that war end," Trump responded. "I've settled eight wars, and actually nine, and now it looks like we could have ten."

"I would love to make that the tenth, I would, I would," he continued. "I would love to see an end between Russia and Ukraine that works."

"25,000 young soldiers were killed last month and it's, on average, 25 to 30,000 soldiers a month. It's a terrible war, terrible."

Trump's comments came amid a three-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, which began on Saturday and is due to continue through Monday.

The US president claimed responsibility for the truce, which will see a mutual swap of 1,000 prisoners. He claimed on Truth Social that "this request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement."

Coinciding with Russia's World War II victory celebrations, the ceasefire marks a rare break from the fighting, and one of the longest periods without air raids on Ukrainian cities since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion in February 2022.