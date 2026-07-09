Trump ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll millions for assault and defamation

New York, New York - A US judge ordered President Donald Trump on Wednesday to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $5 million after a civil jury found that he sexually assaulted and defamed her.

A federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump (l.) to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $5 million. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & ARTURO HOLMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Last week, the US Supreme Court refused to hear Trump's appeal against the original May 2023 judgment ordering him to pay $2 million in damages for sexual assault and $3 million for defamatory statements.

Carroll, a former journalist and columnist who is now 82, accused the president of assaulting her in a dressing room of a New York department store in 1996.

When the allegations were published in a 2019 book, the Republican billionaire called her a "nut job" and claimed she had fabricated her case.

By declining to hear the appeal, the Supreme Court made the judgment final.

On Wednesday, federal judge Lewis Kaplan ordered that the $5 million Trump had been required to deposit with the court be paid.

The ruling also requires payment of unspecified accrued interest.

In a separate defamation case in New York, Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million to Carroll. That judgment was upheld on appeal, but its enforcement remains suspended.