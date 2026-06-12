Trump phones US World Cup team before their first match: "I just called to say..."

Washington DC - President Donald Trump called the US World Cup squad ahead of their debut match against Paraguay, the team said Friday.

President Donald Trump called the US World Cup squad ahead of their debut match against Paraguay, the team said Friday. © JIM WATSON / AFP

In a video shared on social media, the US Soccer Men's National Team said the 79-year-old leader called Thursday night with a message of support.

Andrew Giuliani, the head of the White House Task Force for the World Cup, can be seen speaking with Trump on speakerphone, telling the president: "I'm standing in front of 26 champions and a great coach," before handing the phone to US head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

"I just called to say you're a fantastic guy, a fantastic coach, and you're all about your record and your success, and I know how great the players are. I think you've got a really good chance of going all the way," Trump said.

"I just want to wish you a lot of luck," he added.

"Thank you so much for your support, Mr. President," responded Pochettino.

Team USA faces off with Paraguay in Los Angeles for the first game in the tournament held on US soil in 32 years.