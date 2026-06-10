Will Trump be attending the World Cup?

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced plans Wednesday to attend the World Cup , as the global football tournament prepares to kick off.

President Donald Trump announced plans Wednesday to attend the World Cup, as the global football tournament prepares to kick off. © SAMUEL CORUM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"I will, I will," Trump said when an AFP reporter asked him in the Oval Office if he planned to be at any World Cup matches.

He did not give any details, but FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has said he expects Trump to present the trophy to the winning team at the final on July 19.

Last year Trump did the honors – and was booed – at the FIFA Club World Cup final at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey, the same stadium where the World Cup final will take place.

The Republican billionaire has tried to stamp his mark on the World Cup that is being jointly held in the US, Mexico, and Canada, repeatedly mentioning how he successfully bid for it in his first term as president.