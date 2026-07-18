Trump questions England's World Cup strategy: "What do I know about soccer?"

New York, New York - To the long list of critics of England's tactics in the World Cup semi-final they lost to Argentina can now be added Donald Trump .

Donald Trump questioned England's decision to put their captain on defense during their ill-fated semi-final against Argentina. © REUTERS

The president on Friday took a gentle swipe at coach Thomas Tuchel's decision to adopt defensive tactics after England took the lead against Argentina on Wednesday.

Speaking at a reception in New York alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Trump mentioned England captain Harry Kane, with whom he shared a round of golf in Florida 18 months ago.

"You have a great player in England, who I played golf with, Harry," Trump said.

"They perhaps made a mistake when they made him a defensive player. What do I know about soccer?" Trump added.

"They took the lead, and they took their best player, and they put him on defense.

"We got to be a little offensive, right? What do I know about coaching?"

England coach Thomas Tuchel was heavily criticised for withdrawing two forwards and putting on defenders in the last half hour of the game against Argentina, meaning England had to sit back although Kane stayed on the field.

Lionel Messi exploited the space and provided the assists that led to the two Argentine goals that sent the South Americans into the final.