Trump rages at New York Times for "treasonous" critique of Iran war: "Corrupt and unethical cowards!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently vented on social media after The New York Times published a damning piece about his controversial war with Iran .

President Donald Trump recently attacked The New York Times on social media after the outlet published an article criticizing his war with Iran. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Sunday, Trump shared a Truth Social post aggressively criticizing the "corrupt and failing" outlet for publishing a story earlier that day titled "What Changed After Almost Four Months of War? Analysts Say Not Much."

Trump went on to cite a number of questionable claims, while arguing that the success of his efforts is demonstrated by how much he has decimated just about every aspect of Iran.

"REALLY? Their Military is DONE, their Navy is GONE, their Air Force is GONE, their Launching Pads, Missiles, Drones and Manufacturing of same, is almost GONE, their top two sets of Leaders are GONE, their Inflation is at 250%, their Economy is BROKEN, their Soldiers aren't being paid, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN, THE OIL IS GUSHING, and the US Stock Market and Jobs are at record HIGHS," the president wrote.

"That's what's CHANGED, you corrupt and unethical cowards, and MORE!!!"

In his second term, Trump has aggressively targeted news outlets and media figures that criticize him, an act he has publicly claimed is "really illegal."

About an hour and a half after sharing his original post, Trump shared another post threatening to add the NYT's "treasonous" reporting to a multi-billion dollar lawsuit he brought against them last year.