Trump reportedly dashes hopes for end to Iran war with reaction to latest proposal

Washington - President Donald Trump is reportedly skeptical of Iran 's latest proposal to end his catastrophic war as Tehran warned the US was no longer in a position to dictate terms.

President Donald Trump is not satisfied with Iran's latest proposals for an end to his unprovoked war, according to new reports. © REUTERS

Trump did not reject the proposal outright, but had doubts about the sincerity of Iran's leadership, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The New York Times also reported that the Republican was not satisfied with the proposal.

The draft reportedly provides for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to the war, with negotiations on Iran's disputed nuclear program to follow only afterward.

Iran continues to block international shipping traffic in the waterway, which is crucial to the global economy as a key route for oil and gas exports from Gulf states.

The US, meanwhile, has imposed a naval blockade on Iran in order to cut off Tehran's leadership from oil export revenues.

A ceasefire is currently in place, but negotiations on a lasting settlement to the conflict have stalled.

At the weekend, Trump called off a planned trip by his negotiators to Pakistan at short notice. The government in Islamabad is mediating between the parties to the conflict.