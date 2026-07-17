Trump reveals Putin helped his 2020 election campaign in file drop blunder

Washington DC - Among the declassified intelligence documents President Donald Trump released following his address on Thursday are allegations that Russian President Vladimir Putin assisted him in the 2020 election.

President Donald Trump (l) released evidence suggesting Russian President Vladimir Putin (r) helped him out during the 2020 presidential election. © Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb/POOL & AFP/Pavel Byrkin/POOL

Trump's attempt on Thursday night to relitigate claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him by President Joe Biden due in part to interference from China backfired when he released evidence that Putin had come to his aid.

Following his rambling address to the nation on Thursday, the White House released an archive of previously classified documents that it purports proves the US electoral system is fundamentally broken.

Among the documents are an intelligence assessment which alleges that Putin and other senior Russian officials directed efforts to spread allegations about Biden and his son Hunter.

Specifically, Moscow reportedly attempted to orchestrate a scandal accusing Biden of engaging in criminal dealings with Ukraine via his son's position at Burisma while he was Barack Obama's Vice President.

According to the intelligence assessment, the Russian government worked to damage Biden's bid for the presidency in 2020 by fabricating a massive corruption scandal.

The revelations directly contradict Trump's claims that it was actually China who had intervened on the behalf of Biden to secure him the presidency. It also flies in the face of various other claims Trump has made about election interference.

Bulwark senior reporter Will Sommer even flagged a document within the file dump which directly contradicts Trump's claims and actually proves "Russia was the only country trying to meddle in American voting systems."