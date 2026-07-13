Trump reveals who he wants to fill Lindsey Graham's vacant Senate seat

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday urged South Carolina's governor to appoint Lindsey Graham's sister as his temporary replacement in the Senate after the Republican died over the weekend.

President Donald Trump (r) has pressed for Lindsey Graham's sister to serve as the late Republican's temporary replacement in the US Senate. © Collage: Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

"I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham's wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!"

Graham, a prominent foreign-policy hawk and close Trump ally, died unexpectedly over the weekend at 71, leaving McMaster responsible for appointing someone to serve until the senator's term expires in January.

The Republican governor was expected to announce his choice later Monday.

Graham never married or had children and was exceptionally close to Darline Graham Nordone. Their mother died when Graham was 20, and his sister was 12, followed less than two years later by their father's death from a heart attack. Graham, then 22, formally adopted and largely raised his 13-year-old sister.