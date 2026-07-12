Nancy Mace is floating the idea of running to replace late Senator Lindsey Graham

Washington DC - South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace is reportedly considering a bid to fill the vacant Senate seat left by the late Lindsey Graham.

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace (pictured) is reportedly eyeing a bid to fill the seat of Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Two sources familiar with the representative's thinking told Politico on Sunday that Mace plans to begin polling for her exploratory bid this week, as she still has money in her federal campaign account from her previous runs for Congress.

The reporting of her interest came only hours after the news broke that Graham had died on Saturday night from what his office described as "a brief and sudden illness."

Mace shared an X post honoring the senator for having served in the Air Force and in the Senate for more than three decades.

"We did not always agree, but no one ever questioned his love for South Carolina or the fight he brought to every room he walked into," Mace added.



Her consideration also comes after Mace failed to secure a victory in the Republican primary in her bid for governor of South Carolina. She came in fifth place with only 12% of the vote.

She notably did not have the endorsement of President Donald Trump, despite having built a reputation over the years of being a staunch MAGA loyalist.