Trump revenge tour against rogue Republicans rolls into Kentucky for high-stakes election

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's campaign of retribution against Republicans who defy him rolls into another round of primary elections Tuesday, with one of the most independent conservatives in Congress facing the full force of the president's political machine.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press before walking to board Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 12, 2026. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

Voters in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Idaho, and Oregon are choosing nominees for November's midterm elections, but the marquee fight is in Kentucky, where Trump wants to oust Thomas Massie – one of the few House Republicans willing to challenge him openly.

The contest follows two bruising victories for Trump loyalists that reminded the party rank-and-file of the risks of opposing a leader who retains an iron grip on his party, even as his approval ratings plummet.

Earlier this month, Indiana state lawmakers who resisted Trump's redistricting demands were routed in primaries, while Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy – one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump after the 2021 US Capitol riot – failed even to make the runoff over the weekend.

Massie did not vote to impeach or convict Trump, but he has angered the president by opposing key parts of his agenda, pushing for the release of the files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and demanding congressional oversight of US military action in Venezuela and Iran.

Trump has endorsed Ed Gallrein, a farmer and retired Navy SEAL, against the seven-term incumbent.