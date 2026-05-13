Trump says he doesn't care about rising cost-of-living prices from Iran war: "Not even a little bit"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently revealed that the hardships put on Americans by his war with Iran aren't keeping him up at night. But there is something he's more concerned about...

President Donald Trump recently said he does not think about economic struggles Americans are facing brought on by his Iran war.

While taking questions from reporters at the White House on Tuesday, the president was asked to what extent "Americans' financial situation" is motivating him to make a peace deal with Iran.

"Not even a little bit," Trump responded without missing a beat.

"The only thing that matters when I'm talking about Iran – they can't have a nuclear weapon," he continued.

"I don't think about Americans' financial situation, I don't think about anybody... I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That's all."

Trump abruptly launched the war on February 28, which led Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz – a key shipping port – causing oil prices in the US to skyrocket.

The president has given mixed signals about the future of the war, in one moment promising that peace is near, and in the next, seemingly threatening genocide against Iran.

Americans across the country are now paying an average of $4.50 per gallon for gas, with low-income Americans being hit the hardest.