Trump says Iran war may keep him from attending son's wedding: "I have a thing called Iran"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday he would try to make it to his eldest son's wedding, but that it was "bad timing" because of the Iran war .

President Donald Trump (l) revealed on Thursday that he may miss his eldest son Don Jr.'s (r) wedding this weekend because he is busy with the Iran war. © Anna Rose Layden / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"He'd like me to go. It's going to be just a small little private affair, and I'm going to try and make it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he would attend his son's wedding.

"I said, 'This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.'"

Donald Trump Jr. (48) is reportedly set to tie the knot for the second time this weekend, marrying Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas.

But the president has been working on a deal to end his unpopular war with Iran, which has sunk his poll ratings ahead of November's midterm elections.

Trump said he was conscious of how the "fake news" would cover it if he did go to the wedding in the middle of a war, telling the room, "That's one I can't win on."

Known as Don Jr., the president's son is an executive vice president at The Trump Organization, the family's luxury real estate conglomerate, and a vocal proponent of his father's MAGA agenda.