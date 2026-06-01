Trump says Israel and Hezbollah will halt fighting as Iran talks continue at "rapid pace"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to stop fighting, adding that Iran talks were moving rapidly after seeming to be on the rocks over Israel's Lebanon offensive.

Trump has announced that Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to stop fighting after Iran reportedly suspended talks over Israel's offensive in Lebanon. © Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Trump said on social media that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised not to send troops to Beirut's southern suburbs as threatened, while Hezbollah had agreed that "all shooting will stop."

His comments came after Iran's news agency Tasnim reported Tehran had suspended dialogue with mediators in protest at Israel's expanding offensive in Lebanon against Iran's ally Hezbollah.

"I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back," Trump wrote.

"Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop – That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel."

In a separate post a few minutes later, Trump said that "talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

But earlier on Monday, the US leader had given decidedly mixed signals about his enthusiasm for the talks to end the Iran war, which the US and Israel launched on February 28.