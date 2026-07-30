Trump says new UK PM Burnham told him he will "open up North Sea oil"

Washington DC - Donald Trump has said Andy Burnham told him that he was going to "open up North Sea oil."

President Donald Trump said the UK's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham told him he would "open up North Sea oil." © Collage: REUTERS & Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Speaking in the White House, the president said if the British prime minister followed through on his commitment, the UK was "going to be a wealthy country."

Trump also again claimed that immigration is "killing" Britain, with "people coming from all over the world and just camping out."

Following the phone call between the two leaders on Burnham’s first day in office, Burnham's office would not be drawn on any potential future plans for North Sea drilling after Trump talked up a change in policy under Burnham.

The US president, a vocal supporter of fossil fuels, has long championed the move as he has railed against "windmills."

Labour’s 2024 manifesto said the party would not issue new North Sea licenses.