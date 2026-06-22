Trump says repairs to begin "immediately" for beleaguered Reflecting Pool renovation

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said on Sunday work would begin "immediately" on fixing his beleaguered renovation project of the Reflecting Pool in Washington, which has been blighted with algae and peeling paint.

National Park Service workers and contractors use vacuums to remove algae from the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on June 20, 2026. © ANNA ROSE LAYDEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Trump has championed a makeover for the 2,030-foot-long pool, bringing in contractors to drain it and paint it "American flag blue."

But not long after the job was complete, the paint began to visibly peel, and the gleaming waters promptly refilled with green pond scum.

"Work will begin immediately on fixing the seriously vandalized Reflecting Pool," Trump wrote Sunday on his Truth Social platform.

"I just inspected it, and could only say to myself, and those gathered around me, WOW, who would do such a thing?" he continued.

As workers scrambled to pump out murky water and dumped hydrogen peroxide into the pool, Trump took no responsibility for what many observers chalked up to shoddy workmanship.

"We met with contractors today, will probably be forced to release and drain much of the water in order to do the necessary repairs, but will have them done as quickly as possible," Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social.

It's unclear how much that may add to the $14 million cost reported by the media thus far.

In a lengthy social media post Saturday, the 80-year-old Republican claimed renovations had "worked perfectly" before "disgraceful vandalism," accusing unnamed saboteurs of taking "some form of knife or blade" to the pool to "put a 250-foot long gash" into it, and pouring "corrosive and destructive chemicals into the pool."

Trump has offered no evidence for his latest claim on the renovation woes plaguing the pool.