Trump says repairs to begin "immediately" for beleaguered Reflecting Pool renovation
Washington DC - President Donald Trump said on Sunday work would begin "immediately" on fixing his beleaguered renovation project of the Reflecting Pool in Washington, which has been blighted with algae and peeling paint.
Trump has championed a makeover for the 2,030-foot-long pool, bringing in contractors to drain it and paint it "American flag blue."
But not long after the job was complete, the paint began to visibly peel, and the gleaming waters promptly refilled with green pond scum.
"Work will begin immediately on fixing the seriously vandalized Reflecting Pool," Trump wrote Sunday on his Truth Social platform.
"I just inspected it, and could only say to myself, and those gathered around me, WOW, who would do such a thing?" he continued.
As workers scrambled to pump out murky water and dumped hydrogen peroxide into the pool, Trump took no responsibility for what many observers chalked up to shoddy workmanship.
"We met with contractors today, will probably be forced to release and drain much of the water in order to do the necessary repairs, but will have them done as quickly as possible," Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social.
It's unclear how much that may add to the $14 million cost reported by the media thus far.
In a lengthy social media post Saturday, the 80-year-old Republican claimed renovations had "worked perfectly" before "disgraceful vandalism," accusing unnamed saboteurs of taking "some form of knife or blade" to the pool to "put a 250-foot long gash" into it, and pouring "corrosive and destructive chemicals into the pool."
Trump has offered no evidence for his latest claim on the renovation woes plaguing the pool.
Former Olympian arrested at Reflecting Pool
One person accused of being a Reflecting Pool vandal is former Olympian David Hearn, who told The Washington Post he was on a 52-mile bike ride when he stopped at the Lincoln Memorial to see the Reflecting Pool renovations for himself.
After he leaned down to touch part of the detached blue paint, the 67-year-old was surrounded by two members of the National Guard and arrested by US Park Police officers on a misdemeanor charge of destruction of government property, the Post reported.
"I didn't destroy or break or peel anything. By the time I realized what was going on, I was being put in handcuffs," Hearn told the newspaper.
He added, "I reached in there, and I was able to grab the end of that flapping piece, the already peeling piece. It was still attached to the bottom. I didn't remove anything."
The National Park Service did not respond to an AFP query seeking comment and confirmation.
An AFP photographer on Friday saw that bits of blue paint were being pumped out of the pool by workers, along with green algae that has blossomed since it was recently refilled, turning the water a swampy color.
In one place, someone had traced the word "TRUMP" into the green scum on the bottom of the pool, where the blue paint is patchy.
Trump, who got his professional start in his father's real estate development business, has zealously undertaken several renovations during his second term, including tearing down the east wing of the White House for a ballroom.
The Reflecting Pool is hallowed Washington real estate: it was from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial that civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famed "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963 to several hundred thousand people gathered around the pool.
The renovation is among the preparations for the 250th anniversary celebrations of independence in the US this summer, on July 4.
Cover photo: ANNA ROSE LAYDEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP