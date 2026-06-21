Trump says UK's Starmer "failed badly" as resignation rumors swirl

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Sunday said he wished UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer well amid reports he plans to resign.

President Donald Trump (l.) declared Keir Starmer had "failed badly" as he added fuel to rumors that the UK prime minister is about to resign. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & SABEL INFANTES / POOL / AFP

"Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom," Trump wrote on Truth Social in a post that gave no evidence he had inside information. "I wish him well."

His post came as British media reported that the embattled Labour Party leader will resign in a matter of days.

Trump has slammed Starmer for not supporting the US-Israeli war against Iran, and in his post on Sunday, the president repeated criticism of the British premier on two issues: borders and fossil fuels.

"He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!)," Trump wrote.

A senior minister said Starmer was reflecting this weekend on the "political realities" that face him.

The speculation follows veteran Labour politician and rival Andy Burnham's victory in a by-election on Friday, which paves the way for the 56-year-old to challenge the beleaguered Starmer to be party leader and prime minister.

Any Labour leadership candidate must be a member of parliament.