Trump says US doesn't need China's help with Iran ahead of pivotal Xi meeting

Washington DC - President Donald Trump insisted Tuesday he does not need help from China on ending the war with Iran , but said he would talk at length with Xi Jinping when they hold a summit this week.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press before walking to board Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

Trump told reporters before leaving for Beijing that "we're going to have a long talk about it."

China is a top economic partner of Iran, buying much of its oil output, and also an important diplomatic backer.

However, Trump underlined that he does not need Xi to find an exit from the conflict that started two and a half months ago with a massive US-Israeli attack before settling into a stalemate over control of the Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

"We have a lot of things to discuss. I wouldn't say Iran is one of them, to be honest with you, because we have Iran very much under control," Trump said.

"We're either going to make a deal, or they are going to be decimated."