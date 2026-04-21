Trump says US is in "very, very strong" position for Iran talks

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Tuesday the US is in a strong position for talks with Iran as his envoys prepared to hold a second round of negotiations in Pakistan.

Donald Trump said the US is in a strong position for talks with Iran as his envoys prepared to hold a second round of negotiations in Pakistan. © REUTERS

"We're going to end up with a great deal. I think they have no choice...We're in a very, very strong negotiating position," Trump told broadcaster CNBC.

A US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance was expected to leave shortly from Washington for Islamabad, which earlier this month hosted a first round of talks, ending without progress.

Trump is demanding Iran give up its uranium stockpile and end attempts to control the strategic Hormuz waterway used to transport Middle East oil and other commodities.

Despite being hit by weeks of US and Israeli bombing before a temporary ceasefire was declared, Iran has so far refused those conditions. The ceasefire was due to expire late Wednesday in Washington, according to the White House.

Trump was unclear in the interview with CNBC about whether he would extend the ceasefire if there is no progress in Pakistan.

"Iran can get themselves on a very good footing if they make a deal," he said.