Trump secures another win in court battle over 10% global tariff

Washington DC - A US appeals court on Thursday extended its pause of a lower ruling that declared President Donald Trump 's 10% global tariff illegal, allowing the government to impose the duty while its legal challenge unfolds.

A US appeals court on Thursday extended its pause of a lower ruling that declared President Donald Trump's 10% global tariff illegal. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Trump had imposed the tariff in February after the Supreme Court struck down a swath of his duties targeting various trading partners.

But the US Court of International Trade in May barred the tariffs from being implemented against a small group of challengers, prompting the Trump administration to mount an appeal.

Since then, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted a temporary halt on the trade court's order – which it extended on Thursday.

In announcing its decision, the appeals court noted that "the federal government has made a sufficient showing that it is likely to succeed on the merits," among other factors.