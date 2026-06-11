Trump secures another win in court battle over 10% global tariff
Washington DC - A US appeals court on Thursday extended its pause of a lower ruling that declared President Donald Trump's 10% global tariff illegal, allowing the government to impose the duty while its legal challenge unfolds.
Trump had imposed the tariff in February after the Supreme Court struck down a swath of his duties targeting various trading partners.
But the US Court of International Trade in May barred the tariffs from being implemented against a small group of challengers, prompting the Trump administration to mount an appeal.
Since then, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted a temporary halt on the trade court's order – which it extended on Thursday.
In announcing its decision, the appeals court noted that "the federal government has made a sufficient showing that it is likely to succeed on the merits," among other factors.
The 10% levy, imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, is set to expire in late July unless extended by Congress.
The Trump administration has initiated moves to roll out new and more durable tariffs by then.
Cover photo: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP