Trump shares AI clip of Barack and Michelle Obama in front of graffiti-covered Air Force One

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is again facing fire for posting an off-color social media meme of former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama .

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump (r) shared an AI-generated meme showing Barack Obama (l) and his wife Michelle next to a graffiti-covered Air Force One. © Collage: Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday afternoon, the president shared a Truth Social post featuring an AI-generated meme of the Obamas standing and waving next to Air Force One.

The plane is notably shown to be covered in graffiti, emblazoned with Arabic words reading "praise be to God" as well as English phrases like "BLM" and "Yes We Can" – a reference to Obama's campaign slogan.

Throughout his years in politics, Trump has developed what some call an obsession with Obama.

Indeed, Trump has made a habit of periodically criticizing Obama in a seemingly racially charged manner.

Earlier this year – during the first week of Black History Month – Trump deleted an AI video post featuring a depiction of the Obamas as monkeys in a jungle after heavy backlash from both sides of the political aisle.

In an interview released over the weekend on Usha Vance's podcast for children, Trump read through a book on past presidents. When he came to pages about how Obama enjoyed playing basketball, Trump found it appropriate to say, "I tend to doubt" that he is "a good basketball player."

During an interview last month, when asked why Trump appears to be fixated on him, Obama responded, "I obviously have a room in his head."