Trump shares update on when deal to end Iran war will be signed

Evian, France - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he expected the accord with Iran ending the Middle East war to be signed "shortly" but added uncertainty over the exact date.

Trump said Wednesday that the deal to end the war in Iran will be signed "shortly." © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

"The deal we reached with Iran on Sunday will be signed shortly, tomorrow (Thursday), maybe the next day (Friday)," Trump said at the G7 summit, after previous announcements that it would be signed on Friday in Switzerland.

"We are going to most likely sign a deal," he added.

Trump told reporters at the final press conference of the G7 that he was prepared to "bomb the hell" out of Iran if they violated the agreement.

"If they are not behaving, they will be hit again," he said.

But he added: "They don't want to get bombed, they don't want to get hit".

In a long succession of comments on his dealings with Iran, Trump recalled at length how he had in 2020 issued the order to kill Qassem Soleimani, the head of foreign operations for the Revolutionary Guards, whom he repeatedly described as a "mad genius".

Trump also recalled the February 28 air strike that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, whom he said were "having breakfast" at the time.

Trump was also asked about the deadly strike on an Iranian school in Minab on the first day of the war, which left 155 dead, according to the Iranian authorities.

Initially describing the question as "strange", Trump said: "Nobody did it on purpose. Mistakes are made, war is nasty."