Trump skips new Air Force One on part of return from Turkey NATO summit

Ankara, Turkey - President Donald Trump used his old Air Force One plane to leave Turkey after a NATO summit, sending his new Qatari-gifted jet on ahead to Britain, where he switched planes for the journey to Washington.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters mid-flight in the press cabin of the new, Qatari-gifted Air Force One after changing planes to return to Washington from Britain's RAF Mildenhall on July 8, 2026. © REUTERS

Trump said on his Truth Social network he was sending the new jet to Mildenhall airbase so that service members would have a "chance to tour the Aircraft."

"Everybody is so excited, and we thought that they should be the first. For old time's sake, we’ll be taking the former Air Force One, from Turkey,” Trump added.

But the switch from the new jet on its maiden foreign trip sparked speculation it was because its security features were lacking – particularly as the US launched fresh strikes against Iran, which borders Turkey.

The New York Times reported late Wednesday that the switch was made at the request of the US Secret Service "as a security precaution."

The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said that the new plane lacks some capabilities of the old plane, but that the switch was not made because of a specific threat.

Reporters were told to keep window shades closed in the press cabin during take-off, without explanation.