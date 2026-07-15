Trump slams ICE's pause on traffic stops after fatal shootings: "We CANNOT give up"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at a decision by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to suspend the use of traffic stops after two fatal shootings in less than a week.

President Donald Trump slammed ICE's decision to pause traffic stops after two fatal shootings occurred in less than a week. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The Department of Homeland Security halted the practice after a Colombian man was shot dead in Maine on Monday and a Mexican man was killed in an operation in Texas last week.

"We CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.'s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP!" Trump said in an early morning post on his Truth Social network.

"Once we do, we are playing right into the criminal's hands. The Radical Left Dumocrats would like to see this done, but it won't happen on my watch. I.C.E., be judicious, fair and smart, and go back and do your very important job."

Trump's border czar Tom Homan told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that there was a "pause" in traffic stops, but insisted the practice was effective and would return.

Tasked with enforcing Trump's immigration crackdown, ICE's heavily armed agents have faced nationwide backlash for aggressive tactics and for the shooting deaths of two US citizens earlier this year in Minneapolis.

Rights groups identified the victim in Monday's shooting in Biddeford, Maine, as Joan Sebastian Guerrero (26), a delivery driver authorized to work in the US, who lived with his wife and three-year-old daughter.

Colombian leader Gustavo Petro, a harsh critic of Trump's immigration crackdown, called the killing a "murder of a Latin American Colombian at the hands of the US government."