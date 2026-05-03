Trump slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after King Charles III state visit: "That wife of his!"

Washington DC - As King Charles III wrapped up his recent state visit to the US, President Donald Trump reportedly shared some criticism about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle .

A biographer claims that President Donald Trump (r) had some disparaging things to say about Meghan Markle (l) during a recent Oval Office meeting. © Collage: Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a piece published with The Daily Mail, biographer Robert Hardman recounted a recent meeting he had with the president in the Oval Office to deliver a copy of his new book on Queen Elizabeth II.

Trump reportedly flipped around in the book, at one point bringing up the topic of royal succession and praising Prince William, who is next in line for the throne.

But when he brought up Prince Harry, who is fifth in line, Trump asked if he could "make a comeback" with the royals.

After Hardman responded that it seemed unlikely due to Harry's deep-rooted issues with the family, Trump said, "Too many things, I guess. That wife of his. Boy, what she's done to that guy."

"I guess she got blocked out by William's wife," Trump added, referencing what he believed to be a "perfect" public performance from William's wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

In another bizarre exchange, Trump marvelled at the fact that he was Elizabeth II's last State Visitor when he arrived at the Palace in 2019.



When told that she found him "charming, tall, tanned, big, courteous, mid-century, [and] amusing," Trump responded with a smile, "I've had better, and I've certainly had worse."