Trump sued over policies threatening work authorization for asylum seekers and protected migrants

Boston, Massachusetts - A coalition of immigrant advocacy groups and labor unions recently filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over his policies that seek to strip asylum seekers and Temporary Protected Status holders of their ability to work.

On Wednesday, a coalition sued President Donald Trump over his policies threatening work authorization for asylum seekers and TPS holders. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

In a press release published on Tuesday, the National TPS Alliance announced that they and several others filed the suit challenging four US Citizenship and Immigration Services policies included in Trump's flagship "One Big Beautiful Bill" Act.

One policy already approved by the USCIS rejects pending asylum applications and terminates work permits when applicants fail to pay a newly created annual asylum fee.

The NTPSA argues the policy will "prevent otherwise eligible individuals from pursuing asylum."

The USCIS has also quietly tossed out a long-standing rule requiring the agency to process initial work permit applications for asylum seekers within 30 days, and has implemented new employment authorization policies for TPS holders.

The group says that, together, the policies "put thousands of people at immediate risk of losing work authorization, destabilizing their families, and, in the case of asylum seekers, potentially losing access to the humanitarian protections Congress guaranteed under federal law."

The lawsuit comes as Trump leads an aggressive immigration agenda in his second term, pushing policies that make it more difficult for undocumented individuals – and even those on a legal path to seeking citizenship – to thrive in the US.