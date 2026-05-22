Tulsi Gabbard makes bombshell announcement in latest Trump administration exit

Washington DC - US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation on Friday, ending the tenure of a long-term contrarian who appeared to be at odds with President Donald Trump over the Iran war.

Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her role as the Director of National Intelligence. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Gabbard said in a letter to Trump posted on X that she was quitting as Director of National Intelligence to look after her husband following his diagnosis with an "extremely rare form of bone cancer."



