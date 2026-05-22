Tulsi Gabbard makes bombshell announcement in latest Trump administration exit

Washington DC - US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation on Friday, ending the tenure of a long-term contrarian who appeared to be at odds with President Donald Trump over the Iran war.

Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her role as the Director of National Intelligence.
Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her role as the Director of National Intelligence.  © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Gabbard said in a letter to Trump posted on X that she was quitting as Director of National Intelligence to look after her husband following his diagnosis with an "extremely rare form of bone cancer."


This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Cover photo: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

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