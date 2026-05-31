Trump teases "Golden Dome for the White House" in social media meltdown

Washington DC – Amid a long-winded social media binge, President Donald Trump posted about a "Golden Dome for the White House" that seemed to be designed to protect him personally from attack.

President Donald Trump shared an image on social media showing off a "Golden Dome for the White House." © AFP/Kent Nishimura

On Saturday, Trump went on an afternoon social media posting spree, dropping more than 26 images, memes, and messages on Truth Social between the hours of noon and 2PM.

One particularly bizarre post saw Trump share an AI-generated image of a lavishly decorate White House surrounded by a giant golden dome and numerous satellites.

Captioned "Golden Dome for the White House," the image seemed to be a reference to his exorbitantly expensive plan to build an air defense network.

The system will be loosely inspired by Israel's Iron Dome, which is designed to intercept short-range rockets, artillery, and mortars.

Trump's post on Saturday hinted that he may be considering a much smaller-scale project which would purely protect the White House and its grounds.

But that wasn't all the president posted on Saturday.

One AI-generated post saw him literally dunking on New York Governor Kathy Hochul, while another pictured him as a massive head spying over a small town in Greenland.

Trump's latest posting spree comes as he continues to make major changes to the White House grounds in preparation for a UFC fight scheduled for the his birthday on June 14.