Trump teases "really big news" in primetime speech expected to highlight election conspiracies

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently hinted that he plans to discuss his long-pushed election conspiracy theories during his upcoming speech to the nation.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump confirmed he will be discussing "free and fair elections" during a speech to the American people on Thursday. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While speaking with reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, the president was asked about rumors that his primetime speech on Thursday would involve "election machines and integrity," and if he could give "a sneak peek about what to expect."

Trump confirmed he would be addressing the topics, along with "a couple of other things," but said, "I'd rather save it."

"It's really, really big news. Our country has to shape up," Trump teased.

"What we're going to be talking about Thursday is... it doesn't get bigger because without free and fair elections, you don't have a country."

For years, Trump has pushed false allegations that US elections are riddled with fraud and that the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden was "stolen" from him.

His lies influenced thousands of MAGA supporters to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an effort to overturn the results.

The president's speech on Thursday also comes as Republicans fight to maintain their thin majority in both the House and Senate ahead of the midterm elections in November.

In recent months, Trump has been claiming Democrats plan to cheat and has pushed several efforts that seek to alter election laws.