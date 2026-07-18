Trump threatens Canada over wildfire smoke pollution: "This is Willful Negligence"

New York, New York - President Donald Trump threatened on Friday a tariff increase on Canada to cover the cost of smoke pollution from wildfires that have choked large parts of the US.

Trump has threatened Canada with new tariffs over the wildfire smoke polluting the US. © SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP

Dense wildfire smoke billowing down from Canada and northern Minnesota has set off unhealthy air quality alerts across the US.

As of Saturday, there were 937 active fires in Canada, most of which were burning out of control, according to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System.

"This is Willful Negligence, and becoming a yearly occurrence, costing the United States Billions of Dollars," Trump said on Truth Social, adding that the "cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying."

Trump accused Canada of "not properly maintaining" their forests, failing to carry out "basic Forest Management and Debris Removal."

He said he would call Prime Minister Mark Carney "to find out what they are going to do about" the smoke.

Canada's emergency management minister Eleanor Olszewski said Canada and the US were in "constant contact," pointing toward their "long history of working together to fight wildfires."

She added that Canada has invested $12 billion in forest sustainability and fire prevention since 2020.

Detroit remained the most polluted city in the world on Friday, according to tracker IQAir. Washington and Chicago weren't far behind, and officials warned against spending unnecessary time outside.

The pollution triggered concern over the World Cup final on Sunday in an open stadium in New Jersey.

In New Jersey and New York, the metro area was experiencing air that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, an improvement after smog on Thursday made the Manhattan skyline barely visible.

But the National Weather Service warned the smoke may thicken overnight into Saturday morning.