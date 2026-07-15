Toronto air ranked among world's worst as wildfire smoke heads towards New York

Toronto, Canada - Toronto had the worst air quality of any major city in the world on Wednesday, the Swiss firm IQAir said, as Canadian authorities urged people to stay indoors.

More than 800 active fires are burning across Canada, negatively affecting the air quality. © Cole BURSTON / AFP

Toronto edged out New Delhi and the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, as wildfire smoke turned the skies a hazy yellowish-grey in Canada's largest city.

"The biggest contributor to Toronto's spike in air pollution right now is wildfires, though the higher-than-average temperatures are also playing a role," Armen Araradian of IQAir told AFP.

While this year's wildfire season has been fairly muted compared to the devastation caused in recent years, there are more than 800 active fires nationwide.

Smoke from blazes in northwestern Ontario has filtered down to Toronto, the provincial capital.

City officials have closed pools, canceled summer camp programs and closed the official FIFA Fan Festival ahead of Wednesday's semi-final match between England and Argentina.

Montreal saw a similar, though less severe impact from wildfires on Tuesday.

Smoke from the wildfires also worsened air quality across the border in the US, with Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire particularly impacted.

New Yorkers were warned by state authorities that they "may see visible smoke and hazy skies across the state and spikes in smoke-related pollution."

Canadians are enduring potentially hazardous air as a record-smashing North American heat wave persists.

Extreme heat and humidity in the Mountain West spilled over to the densely populated East Coast of the US and Ontario.