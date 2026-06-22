Trump threatens prison time to any future Reflecting Pool vandals after five arrested

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently took to social media to threaten prison time for anyone thinking about vandalizing his newly renovated Reflecting Pool again.

At least five people have reportedly been arrested for vandalizing the Reflection Pool as President Donald Trump threatens prison time. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In a Truth Social post shared on Monday morning, the president lamented that the pool "has been given a 300 foot long gash, chemicals have been illegally placed in the water, and the beautiful new grass field has been destroyed with a gigantic 86 47 chemically carved into it (Probably inspired by Dirty Cop, James Comey!)"

"Please remember that there is a 10 year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things - Which will be fully enforced!" he added.

Just a few hours later, NBC News reported that an administration official said that at least five people had been arrested in relation to vandalism.

Among those arrested was former US Olympic canoeist David "Davey" Hearn, who claimed he was detained for five hours for touching a piece of detached coating at the pool.

The renovation project, which has faced several issues along the way, is being done by Green Water Solutions, which was awarded a $1.7 million no-bid government contract for algae removal.

The company is owned by John Cafaro, who reportedly donated $250,000 to the Trump Victory Committee in June 2020.