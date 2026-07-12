Trump threatens to make journalist Maggie Haberman "pay the price" for questioning his "perfect physical" results

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently threatened to go after New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman over her reporting about his physical and mental health .

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump (r) vowed to go after journalist Maggie Haberman (l) for reporting about concerns surrounding his health. © Collage: Leigh Vogel & Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the president shared a Truth Social post in which he described Haberman's newest book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, as "a joke" and "90%... fake news," and threatened legal consequences.

"She has made a living off her bad reporting, and will pay the price when our Multi Billion Dollar Lawsuit against The Failing New York Times gets to Court," Trump wrote, referring to a $15 billion defamation lawsuit he filed against the outlet last year.

Trump went on to say that if Haberman wrote the true story about him, it would "be quite boring," but "loaded with lots of SUCCESS," such as praise about his health.

"I just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to do so, three times, and I aced them all – Got every question right," Trump proclaimed.

Few people in Washington, DC, could do so, including Maggot and her flunky associate, Jonathan Swan," he added.