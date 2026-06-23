Trump threatens to sue ABC News over Reflecting Pool reporting: "I like their money"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently threatened to sue ABC News again, this time over a detail he believes the outlet should not have left out of its reporting on his ongoing renovations to the Reflecting Pool.

In a social media post on Monday, President Donald Trump vowed to sue ABC News for not including a detail in reporting about his Reflecting Pool project. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan Smialowski / AFP

In a Truth Social post shared on Monday night, the president said his administration was "preparing lawsuits" against ABC News – which he has already sued in the past – because they "failed to report that their close 'friends,' Dumocrats [Barack Obama] and [Joe Biden], spent over 100 Million Dollars on the Reflecting Pool, and it never worked."

"They wanted to spend 300 to 400 Million Dollars, but just let it ROT," Trump wrote.

"I spent approximately 16 Million Dollars, and it came out great, except for the Vandalism, which we are now fixing."

The president later noted, "I like their money, which will be given to the US Treasury!"

Since he was re-elected, Trump has aggressively targeted news outlets and media figures that have been critical of him with massive lawsuits and other means of intimidation.

Trump has specifically taken aim at ABC and its parent company, Disney, by launching investigations into their DEI practices, repeatedly threatening to revoke their broadcast licensing, and even urging them to cancel comedian Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show.