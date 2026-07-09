Trump to ask Supreme Court to rehear birthright citizenship case

Joint Base Andrews, Maryland - President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would ask the Supreme Court to rehear a case challenging birthright citizenship, after its "insane" ruling rejecting his efforts to restrict the long-standing constitutional provision.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press while in flight to Joint Base Andrews on July 8, 2026. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Petitions for a rehearing must be filed within 25 days of a decision and are very rarely granted.

"The Supreme Court’s ruling is wrong. I will be asking for a Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court, IMMEDIATELY," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform as he flew back from a NATO summit in Turkey.

"This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don't change their absolutely insane decision."

On June 30, the high court rejected Trump's bid to restrict birthright citizenship in a blow to one of his signature anti-immigration initiatives.

"Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights – to freely participate in our political community," Chief Justice Roberts wrote in the ruling.

"The framers of the 14th Amendment extended that promise to 'every free-born person in this land.'"

"We keep that promise today," he added.