Trump to begin talks with Iran after calling off "the biggest attack since World War II"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said that negotiations with Iran will begin Monday after he decided to hold off on new strikes against the Islamic Republic to pursue a deal.

President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters aboard Air Force One on August 2, 2026. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump told reporters, "Obviously, they don't want to be attacked. They knew the extent of the attack because they saw it forming. ... Now what we're doing is we're talking to them in the form of a negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon."

Trump did not provide further details of the venue of the talks or the participants. On Saturday, the president pulled back from threats for a massive attack against Iran, which he said would have been the biggest since World War II, saying the "perimeter" of a deal was there.

Trump said that he was asked by Iran and Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, to hold off on the strikes: "When the allies asked to call it off, you've got to sort of say 'Well, let's see.' And the reason they ask is they think there's a deal. ... There's a deal on Hormuz, and then there will be a deal on the nuclear, or you might call it the denuclearization of Iran."

He reiterated that the scale of the planned strikes would have been "the biggest attack since World War II."

"It would take many, many years to ever build it back if it could — I don't think it would even be buildable," Trump asserted.