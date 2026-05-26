Trump to hold rare cabinet meeting at Camp David as Iran talks reach critical point

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is set to hold a rare cabinet meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat on Wednesday as Iran talks near a critical point, a White House official told AFP.

The Trump administration will convene for a rare meeting at Camp David this week. © Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

The choice of the secluded retreat in the Maryland mountains – which Trump hardly ever visits, in a break with previous presidents – reflects the sensitive nature of discussions.

The New York Post reported that Iran was set to dominate the meeting, which was expected to be attended by all cabinet members. The economy was also on the agenda, it said.

Trump said Saturday that a deal with Tehran to end the Middle East war was close, but negotiations are still tense, with the US leader warning that strikes on Iran could resume.

Camp David has been the scene of major US-led diplomatic developments in the past, including the 1978 accords between Israel and Egypt under President Jimmy Carter and a failed 2000 Israeli-Palestinian summit under Bill Clinton.

Trump has, however, been an infrequent visitor.

It will be only the second time that Trump has gone to Camp David in his second term. The first was just days before the US launched strikes on Iran's nuclear program in June 2025.