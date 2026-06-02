Trump gives government access to powerful AI models with new executive order

Washington DC - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday creating a voluntary framework under which AI developers will share advanced models with the government before public release.

Trump has signed an executive order that will give the government access to powerful AI models before they are released to the public. © Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

The central provision allows companies such as OpenAI, Google, or Anthropic to give the government access to their most powerful models for up to 30 days before planned release.

The order was triggered by concerns over Anthropic's Mythos model, which the AI startup has held back from the public due to its ability to expose vulnerabilities in computer systems, including those of banks, governments, and hospitals.

The 30-day window represents a compromise. The original draft called for up to 90 days of pre-release government access, while tech companies had pushed to cut that figure to just 14 days.

Kent Walker, Google's head of public affairs, called the order an "important step forward" that will ensure "defenders have the AI tools they need to keep America secure."

The signing comes after a turbulent few weeks in which the White House appeared close to unveiling the measure, only to pull back abruptly.