Trump urges Congress to end birthright citizenship after Supreme Court rejection

Washington DC - President Donald Trump ordered Congress to draft legislation to end birthright citizenship moments after the Supreme Court struck down his own efforts to do so.

President Donald Trump has urged Congress to pass legislation to end birthright citizenship. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected an executive order the president signed at the beginning of his second term that said citizenship would no longer be granted to anyone born on US soil to undocumented parents.

Not long after the ruling was made public, Trump shared his reaction in a Truth Social post, describing it as "too bad for our Country" and saying that Congress should "easily make it up" through legislation.

"No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship," Trump wrote.



As part of his aggressive immigration agenda, Trump has pushed to end birthright citizenship, arguing that undocumented individuals have taken advantage of the policy for years.

During a press conference on Tuesday, House Speaker and MAGA ally Mike Johnson said he was "disappointed" by the ruling, and that it "subjects the country to serious challenges" that Congress will have to "deal with."

Johnson went on to argue that while the policy was originally meant to serve a "noble and important" purpose, it is now "overused and abused."