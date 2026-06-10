Trump urges judge to toss out lawsuit trying to block his UFC fight

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration recently urged a judge to dismiss a lawsuit that aims to block his upcoming UFC fight on the White House lawn.

President Donald Trump recently urged a judge to toss out a lawsuit that seeks to block the upcoming UFC fight on the White House lawn. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Earlier this week, a lawsuit was filed by the Public Integrity Project on behalf of a Vietnam War veteran and a civic activist.

Together, they argue that the event has caused "aesthetic injury," further describing it as a "violation of the character and sanctity of these monumental spaces."

According to CNN, the Department of Justice (DOJ) responded in a filing dismissing the plaintiffs' claims.

They argued that blocking the event, which is scheduled for this weekend, would upend months of planning and upset fans.

"No one is holding plaintiffs in a jiu jitsu lock, forcing them to watch UFC Freedom 250 against their will. The public interest does not favor allowing them to exercise a heckler's veto, particularly at this late date," the DOJ wrote.

"Plaintiffs' aesthetic interests are dwarfed by the amount of time, labor, and funding that has been invested in reliance upon an understanding that the planned activities will take place," they added.

"Not to mention the excitement of fans and service members planning to attend or watch remotely. Plaintiffs did nothing for months while these costs accrued. On the equities, this is not a close call."