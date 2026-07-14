Trump urges Senate to pass crypto bill in honor of Lindsey Graham

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently invoked the name of the late Senator Lindsey Graham in urging the Senate to pass a cryptocurrency bill.

On Monday, President Donald Trump urged the Senate to pass a cryptocurrency bill in honor of his ally Lindsey Graham, who passed away on Saturday. © AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On Monday morning, the president shared a Truth Social post calling on the Senate to pass the Clarity Act - a bill that seeks to outline a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

"China, and many other countries, would like to take complete and total control of this major financial 'happening,' as well as AI, where we are now leading, but where they are fighting hard," Trump wrote.

"Don't let China win on either subject!!!" he added.

The request comes shortly after Graham passed away on Saturday night from aortic dissection at the age of 71.

While the president insisted in his post that Graham was "a big supporter" of crypto, the late politician did not serve on the two committees involved in drafting the legislation, and was not a sponsor.

Trump has also faced heavy criticism for profiting off of the industry while in office, as financial disclosures released last month revealed he made around $1.2 billion in income from his cryptocurrency activities in 2025.

Senate Democrats have argued the Clarity Act should include a provision blocking elected officials from profiting off digital assets.