Trump administration says Iran peace deal is signed, Hormuz to be toll-free

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump , Vice President JD Vance , and Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf electronically signed a deal to end the Middle East war, a senior US administration official said Monday.

US President Donald Trump (pictured), Vice President JD Vance, and Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf electronically signed a deal to end the Middle East war, a senior US administration official said Monday. © CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / POOL / AFP

"The president wanted to sign it personally because he wanted to show his... dedication to bring this through to a successful resolution," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters in a call.

Other US officials noted on Monday that ships will move toll-free through the Strait of Hormuz under the Iran peace deal, and insisted that Tehran would have to fulfill its commitments before getting any economic benefits.

They included a possible $300 billion reconstruction fund for the war-battered country.

The release of funds will be "tied to performance," a senior Trump administration official said in a call with reporters.