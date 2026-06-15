Trump administration says Iran peace deal is signed, Hormuz to be toll-free
Washington DC - US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf electronically signed a deal to end the Middle East war, a senior US administration official said Monday.
"The president wanted to sign it personally because he wanted to show his... dedication to bring this through to a successful resolution," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters in a call.
Other US officials noted on Monday that ships will move toll-free through the Strait of Hormuz under the Iran peace deal, and insisted that Tehran would have to fulfill its commitments before getting any economic benefits.
They included a possible $300 billion reconstruction fund for the war-battered country.
The release of funds will be "tied to performance," a senior Trump administration official said in a call with reporters.
Technical talks led by Vance will begin this week before the deal is formally signed on Friday in a ceremony that is expected to be held in Geneva, Switzerland.
Vance, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will attend the signing, the officials said.
Cover photo: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / POOL / AFP