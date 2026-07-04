Trump warns American identity under "renewed attack" in angry 250th speech at Mount Rushmore

Rapid City, South Dakota - President Donald Trump lashed out at his political opponents on Friday, warning of a "renewed attack" by "radicals and extremists" during a speech for the US' 250th anniversary at Mount Rushmore.

President Donald Trump warned of a "renewed attack" by "radicals and extremists" during a speech to mark the US' 250th anniversary at Mount Rushmore. © Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan

Trump used the address to laud American exceptionalism and praise its past leaders, speaking at Mount Rushmore beneath its giant carved heads memorializing George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

He added, however, a pointed attack at his political opponents, raging that "As we approach this magnificent anniversary, we see our American identity under a renewed attack." He argued there was "a resurgence of the communist menace in our land."

"In recent years there's been an undeniable attempt to change this exceptional character, to beat the American spirit out of us, alienate us from our history," Trump said.

While his language fell short of the more violent anti-immigrant rhetoric that has become common in his speeches, the underlying message was clear.

"You do not have to be born here, but you do have to love what we have built," he said. "You must love our country. There has never been anything like us anywhere on Earth, and we are not going to let anyone take that away."

Mount Rushmore, the location of Trump's speech, is seen by many Lakota and Native American groups as a desecration of sacred land.

This reality was not acknowledged by Trump, who declared: "The triumph of American independence was the result of the most extraordinary people in history, the most extraordinary culture in history, and the most extraordinary ideas in history."