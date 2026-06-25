Trump sets elaborate America 250 celebration at Mount Rushmore

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will travel to Mount Rushmore next week for an Independence Day celebration beneath the carved faces of four of his revered predecessors, organizers said Thursday, as the Republican puts his personal stamp on events marking America's 250th anniversary.

Trump will headline a fireworks display on July 3 at Mount Rushmore in honor of America's 250th anniversary. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump is due to headline a July 3 fireworks display at the South Dakota memorial, where the massive, granite likenesses of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt loom over the Black Hills.

The event is expected to feature military bands, flyovers, tributes to the armed forces, and a speech by the Republican president on the eve of the July 4 holiday.

It will be the first fireworks display at Mount Rushmore since 2020, when Trump also attended during his first term.

"Together, we will throw the biggest birthday party ever for our nation and celebrate America's legacy of freedom, liberty, and justice for all," said South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden.

The visit adds another high-profile spectacle to a 250th anniversary program that Trump has increasingly shaped around his own taste for pageantry, patriotism, and political theater.

He has already headlined a rally-style kickoff for the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, hosted a UFC fight on the White House lawn, and planned a major July 4 celebration in Washington.

The Mount Rushmore appearance carries particular resonance for a president who has long shown fascination with monuments, presidential symbolism, and his place in history.

A Republican ally introduced legislation last year proposing that Trump's face be added to Mount Rushmore, an idea the president has previously mused would be "a good idea."