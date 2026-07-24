Trump warns Russia and China it would be "very bad" if they sell weapons to Iran

Washington DC - President Donald Trump warned China and Russia on Friday against selling weapons to Iran – while saying he believed assurances from Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin that they were not yet doing so.

Trump urged China and Russia not to sell weapons to Iran in a new social media post. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

"Therefore, two major Countries that people speak of often in terms of Iran are, in my opinion, not participating," Trump said on his Truth Social network. "If they did, it would be very bad for them – Certainly not in their best interests."

Trump's comment on Truth Social comes amid reports that Washington is investigating whether Moscow and Beijing are giving Iran targeting information, following a series of strikes on US bases.

The US leader said Chinese president Xi had told him when they met in Beijing in May that he would not arm Iran under any circumstances, adding: "considering our relationship, I take him at his word."

Trump added that Putin had made a similar promise despite the war in Ukraine.

"He understands that I do not sell Weapons to Ukraine, but to NATO Countries. They pay full price, and how those Weapons are distributed, I have no idea," Trump said.