Trump's war continues to escalate as US bases slammed by massive Iranian barrage

Tehran, Iran - Tehran on Friday carried out a series of drone strikes against US military facilities and bases in Bahrain and Jordan as Washington continued its bombardment of Iran .

US forces launch precision strikes against Iran on July 22 as the renewed war continues to escalate. © AFP/US Central Command (CENTCOM)/–

"This morning, the fuel tanks, large equipment warehouses and silos, and the barracks of the US terrorist army forces at the Isa Air Base in Bahrain were targeted by Arash kamikaze drones," Iran's army said in a statement.

An AFP journalist in Bahrain reported an explosion and the sounding of warning sirens in the country on Friday morning, though it was not immediately clear if the two events were linked.

The attacks came a day after Jordan and Kuwait on Thursday reported they had intercepted numerous Iranian missiles overnight.

The Iranian army on Friday also said it had conducted drone attacks against Jordan, targeting "aircraft hangars, aviation maintenance hangars, and a barracks" at Al-Azraq base. Jordan has not reported any strikes on Friday.

Tehran argues that any facility or base in the Middle East that the US military uses for strikes on Iran is considered a legitimate target for retaliation.

The US also launched a barrage of attacks against Iran on Friday, Iranian authorities reported, striking an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) base in Gilan.

"This morning, an IRGC naval forces headquarters in Zibakenar was targeted by American enemy projectiles, which damaged some of the equipment in the complex," said Ali Bagheri, the province's deputy governor.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed in a statement it had completed a 13th straight night of strikes against Iran on Friday, writing it had "targeted Iranian military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities."