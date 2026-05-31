Trump's aides reportedly seek to backpedal on $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund

Washington DC – Several of President Donald Trump 's top aides are reportedly in discussions as to whether they should ditch his $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund amid widespread backlash.

President Donald Trump's aides are reportedly considering options on how to ditch his $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund in the face of overwhelming backlash. © AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images

The conversations are ongoing after Trump's announcement of the fund last week triggered widespread backlash among Republicans and Democrats alike, with many people accusing the president of creating a slush fund.

Many are concerned that the fund, ostensibly created to compensate victims of political "weaponization," will be used to give tax-payer money to Trump's allies.

According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), even Kentucky Senator Lindsey Graham – usually a stalwart Trump faithful – privately called for the scheme to be dropped.

On Friday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the White House from moving forward with the fund before a legal challenge can be heard.

According to people familiar with the matter, who spoke with the WSJ under the condition of anonymity, Trump's advisers are concerned that the controversy will seriously drag down the GOP in the midterm elections.

Others are worried that the money included in the fund could be disbursed to January 6 insurrectionists.

Some are now considering whether it would be prudent for Trump to simply drop the fund, resources which were initially awarded to him for dropping his lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has stood by Trump's plan, telling CNN last week that it is "completely legal," though he faced dramatic grilling during a meeting with GOP senators last week.