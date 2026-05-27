Trump's polling with MAGA base falls off cliff after "Anti-Weaponization" slush fund revealed

Washington DC - President Donald Trump appears to be losing support with Republicans and his MAGA base after unveiling his "Anti-Weaponization fund."

A recent poll found that President Donald Trump has lost significant support with his typically loyal MAGA base after pushing his Anti-Weaponization Fund. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

A recent Wall Street Journal poll surveyed 1,500 registered voters between May 7 and 18.

It found that 57% of Americans disapprove of the president's job performance against 41% that approve, which is a -4 point drop from January.

But most notably, the poll found that Trump has lost a significant amount of loyal Republicans.

Those who said they "strongly approved" of his job had dropped from 75% in January to 57% in May for a massive -18 point drop.

Even worse, voters said they favored Democrats over Republicans 48% to 40% when asked about their choice for Congress.

The devastating numbers come ahead of the midterm elections in June, in which Republicans will fight to maintain their razor-thin majority in the House and Senate. Losing either could make it more difficult for the president to fulfill his agenda.

While Trump in the past has always managed to hold strong, consistent support with his MAGA base, a number of his recent moves have caused a shift, such as his war with Iran – and now, the anti-weaponization fund.

